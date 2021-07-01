WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BUDZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.68.
WEED Company Profile
