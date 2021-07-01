WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BUDZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.