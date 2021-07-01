Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Neovasc (NVCN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Neovasc (NASDAQ: NVCN):

6/24/2021 – Neovasc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

6/23/2021 – Neovasc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Neovasc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/15/2021 – Neovasc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Neovasc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NVCN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 2,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.77. Neovasc Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 157.95% and a negative net margin of 1,425.96%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

