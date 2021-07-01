Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 91,682 Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 301.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 602,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

SPRQ opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

