Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,960,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NAACU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.