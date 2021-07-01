Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 155,123 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 155,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $6,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $6,012,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,500,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

