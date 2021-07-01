Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 8,837 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $168.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.63 and a 1 year high of $172.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.