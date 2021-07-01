Weiss Asset Management LP Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,692 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,781,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,666,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,768,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

OTCMKTS:TVACU opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

