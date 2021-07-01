Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 258,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Therapeutics Acquisition by 377.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Therapeutics Acquisition by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000.
NASDAQ:RACA opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $21.44.
Therapeutics Acquisition Company Profile
Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States.
