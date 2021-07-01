Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 258,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Therapeutics Acquisition by 377.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Therapeutics Acquisition by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000.

NASDAQ:RACA opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

In other Therapeutics Acquisition news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 209,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Therapeutics Acquisition Company Profile

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States.

