Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at $248,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Shares of CFFEU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.