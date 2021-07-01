Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 236,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHACU. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth $990,000.

OTCMKTS GHACU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

