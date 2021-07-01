Wells Fargo & Company Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $168.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.85.

IFF opened at $149.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

