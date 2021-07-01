Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $84.23.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.