William Blair Comments on Vaccitech plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vaccitech in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ VACC opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

In other Vaccitech news, Director Karen A. Dawes purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.