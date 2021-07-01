William Blair Weighs in on AeroVironment, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for AeroVironment in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $100.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.52.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,020 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

