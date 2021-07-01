WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stake Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,606,760 shares of company stock valued at $546,920,812. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

