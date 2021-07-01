Windsor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,415,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.55. 719,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,414,283. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.14. The firm has a market cap of $996.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,325,770 shares of company stock worth $747,770,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

