Windsor Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,003. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

