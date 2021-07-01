Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,768 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,935,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,144,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000.

JMST stock remained flat at $$51.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 11,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,604. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.