Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.52. 291,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,734,838. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

