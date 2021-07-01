Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.22. The company had a trading volume of 307,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.86. The company has a market cap of $322.00 billion, a PE ratio of -70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

