Winmill & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. owned 4.67% of Global Self Storage worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis boosted their target price on Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:SELF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,052. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

