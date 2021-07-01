Winmill & CO. Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. AMERCO accounts for approximately 2.6% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMERCO by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $586.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,394. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.89. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $280.01 and a 12 month high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

