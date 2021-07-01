Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTA opened at $13.61 on Thursday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

