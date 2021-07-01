Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $269,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in American Express by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.