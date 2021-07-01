Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $72.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,387.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,347,956 shares of company stock worth $73,810,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.