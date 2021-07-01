Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,101 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Marriott International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $136.52 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

