Workiva (WK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

6/26/2021 – Workiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/24/2021 – Workiva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

WK stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.04. 185,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,411. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $115.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

