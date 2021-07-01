World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INT. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:INT opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Fuel Services news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at $27,585,747.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Fuel Services (INT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.