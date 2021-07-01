Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

WYGPY opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.48. Worley has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

