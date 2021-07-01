XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal Sells 9,027 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10. XOMA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.18 million, a PE ratio of 178.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on XOMA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 543.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XOMA by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

