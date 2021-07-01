XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal Sells 9,027 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10. XOMA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.18 million, a PE ratio of 178.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on XOMA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of XOMA by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.