XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a c rating to an a- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $83.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. XPEL has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $887,667.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,922 shares of company stock worth $11,608,326. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $2,160,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $1,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,862,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

