XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,974 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $124.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

