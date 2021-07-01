XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,810 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

BLNK stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

