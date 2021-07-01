XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 1,039 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $309,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roku by 976.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $459.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.86 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,775 shares of company stock valued at $70,855,001. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.