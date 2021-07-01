XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 2,740 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $140.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

