XTX Topco Ltd Takes $362,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,589 shares of company stock worth $7,634,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

