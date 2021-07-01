Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 3,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 552,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

