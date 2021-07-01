Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Truist Financial posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 68.4% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 48,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 238,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 91.4% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

