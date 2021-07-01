Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post sales of $36.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.10 million to $38.64 million. Vericel posted sales of $20.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $166.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $167.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $216.08 million, with estimates ranging from $208.75 million to $235.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock worth $3,246,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $151,322,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $15,892,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 337,362 shares in the last quarter.

VCEL traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,347. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.33 and a beta of 2.12. Vericel has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.