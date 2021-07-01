Zacks: Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.69. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $95.44 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

