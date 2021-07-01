Zacks: Analysts Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Cronos Group reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,224. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 514,033 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 230,077 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

