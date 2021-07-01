Zacks: Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post $2.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the lowest is $2.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $19.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 million to $20.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.31 million, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $82.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 163,806 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 526,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

