Zacks: Analysts Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.27). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUSN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,411. The company has a market cap of $343.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

