Zacks: Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $982.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,325 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $86,871,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 447,260 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

