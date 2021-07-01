Zacks: Analysts Expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NYSE UGI opened at $46.31 on Monday. UGI has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

