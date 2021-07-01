Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $760.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAR traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.88. 61,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,705. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.78.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

