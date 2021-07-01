Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to announce sales of $867.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $893.85 million and the lowest is $794.42 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $682.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

NYSE CRL traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.64. 320,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $174.82 and a fifty-two week high of $373.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.67.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

