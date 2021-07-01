Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

PEG opened at $59.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $64.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 99,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

