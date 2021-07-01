Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

BRKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKL stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

